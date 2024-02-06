Thankful People: Ray Doyle's miracle

Ray Doyle will never eat another Caesar salad.

The 63-year-old accountant struggled July 21 with a rough bout of food poisoning. He couldn't keep anything down. Ray, a bear of a man, lost 15 pounds in seven hours.

Rachel Massey, his daughter and a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center, communicated with her mother, Sandra Doyle, throughout the day and into the evening, providing guidance on how best to help her father. She told her mother that if things kept getting worse, he would need to go to the emergency room.

Ray's condition continued to detoriate. Sandra called 911 around 10 p.m. While on the phone with the dispatcher, she put away the couple's protective dog, making sure paramedics would not be hounded by the family's canine friend. When she went back upstairs to where Ray lay, she witnessed something she never wanted to experience: "I know what 'the death rattle' is now."

Ray had gone into cardiac arrest. His eyes had glazed over, and he wasn't responding. His wife turned him over on his side so he wouldn't choke on any vomit -- he'd been throwing up constantly since the afternoon.

Ray in the hospital three days after being rushed to the emergency room. The first day he was able to get up and move around.

"Don't you die on me," Sandra said as she sat with her husband. Their 45th anniversary was just a few months away.

Ray was in ventricle fibrilation, an irregular heart rhythm that results in the heart not being able to pump blood to the rest of the body. He would be hooked up to a Lucas machine -- a device that performs CPR.

Rachel got the call from her mother at 10:26 p.m. and rushed over to her father's house. She had spent time working in a cardiac care unit, and when she arrived on the scene, she knew her father was in dire straights.

"The chances of survival were slim at this point," she said.

Ray was rushed via ambulance to Southeast Hospital. A first responder stayed with the family. He wasn't leaving until they regained a pulse, he said.

Ray and Sandra Doyle in Ray's hospital bed six days after he was rushed to the hospital.

A doctor came out and explained the situation, Rachel knew what was happening at that moment, but she said her mother didn't and she asked the doctor to re-explain.

"She (the doctor) was asking us to stop moving forward with care," she said, terrified that even if her father regained a pulse, he would likely be brain-dead from the lack of oxygen.

Sandra, rather emphatically, told the doctor she wasn't ready to give up.

The doctor went back for one more pulse check. This time there was one.