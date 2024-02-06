TGI'F' Top Picks 8/6/20

Backyard Bash 2020

Head on down to Chaffee, Missouri, for the annual Backyard Bash on Saturday. Registration, signup and inspection for the barbecue cookoff starts at 7 a.m., for the car show at 9 a.m. $20 entry fee for both the cookoff and car show. Live music starts at noon and includes Grand Opening, Jerod Yount, Logan Chapman, SHOE, Jesse Stuart, Dillon Kilburn and Charlie Montgomery. A whole hog meal starts at 4 p.m., and the celebration also includes eating contests, a cornhole tournament, and more. $10 entry fee for music and meal. All proceeds benefit local food pantries.

Social distancing and masks are highly encouraged.

This is happening at Big E's Tavern, 213 N. Main St. in Chaffee. Check out the Facebook event page for more information.

A decade with Hotshots

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill is celebrating 10 years in Cape Girardeau with a party from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 15 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Stop in for specials.