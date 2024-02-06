All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 6, 2020

TGI'F' Top Picks 8/6/20

Smith's Auction Company will hold a classic-car auction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 8 a.m. More info: smithauctionsllc.com Head on down to Chaffee, Missouri, for the annual Backyard Bash on Saturday. ...

Southeast Missourian
In this 2008 file photo, a 1948 Nash Ambassador was offered for sale by Smith's Auction Co. of Dexter, Missouri. during the classic car auction at the Show Me Center.
In this 2008 file photo, a 1948 Nash Ambassador was offered for sale by Smith's Auction Co. of Dexter, Missouri. during the classic car auction at the Show Me Center.Southeast Missourian file

Car auction

Smith's Auction Company will hold a classic-car auction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 8 a.m.

More info: www.smithauctionsllc.com

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Backyard Bash 2020

Head on down to Chaffee, Missouri, for the annual Backyard Bash on Saturday. Registration, signup and inspection for the barbecue cookoff starts at 7 a.m., for the car show at 9 a.m. $20 entry fee for both the cookoff and car show. Live music starts at noon and includes Grand Opening, Jerod Yount, Logan Chapman, SHOE, Jesse Stuart, Dillon Kilburn and Charlie Montgomery. A whole hog meal starts at 4 p.m., and the celebration also includes eating contests, a cornhole tournament, and more. $10 entry fee for music and meal. All proceeds benefit local food pantries.

Social distancing and masks are highly encouraged.

This is happening at Big E's Tavern, 213 N. Main St. in Chaffee. Check out the Facebook event page for more information.

A decade with Hotshots

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill is celebrating 10 years in Cape Girardeau with a party from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 15 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Stop in for specials.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy