TGI'F' Top Picks 8/20/20

Party in the park

Scott City Summerfest kicks off at 5 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday at Scott City Park on Ruth Street in Scott City. Today's events include a fish fry 5 to 8 p.m.; Sonshine Amusements armband buddy night 2 for $25 5 to 9 p.m.; and Bob Lenz pastor of Restoration Community Church 5 to 9 p.m. Registration for the Friday and Saturday cornhole tournaments will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday's events include a fish fry 5 to 8 p.m.; Sonshine Amusements $15 armband 5 to 10 p.m.; cornhole tournament at 7 p.m. with registration at 5 p.m.; Bittersweet Fusion will play 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Beer stand will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday's events include a fish fry 5 to 8 p.m.; Sonshine Amusements armband $15 5 to 10 p.m.; cornhole tournament at 5 p.m.; The Intention will play 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; the beer stand will be open 5 to 11 p.m. and the fireworks show will be at 9:30 p.m. Don't miss it!

Superhero night

Did somebody say Spider-Man? Cape Parks and Recreation will host Pop-Up Movie Night from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Shawnee Sports Complex, 1157 S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, featuring "Spider-Man Homecoming."

Food truck vendors and activities start at 8 p.m., and the show begins at 9.

More info: (573) 339-6340