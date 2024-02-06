TGI'F' Top Picks 8/13/20

In honor of Madison Robinson, who lost her life to gun violence in Cape Girardeau last year, friends and community members are invited to showcase songs and dances, and celebrate the energy she lived with and inspired in others. The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday at 20 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau.
Masks are mandatory.
Historian Frank Nickell will speak on Cape Girardeau's Spanish history, from 1762 to 1803, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. Nickell, retired Southeast Missouri State University professor, board member for the Red House Interpretive Center and historian for the Kellerman Foundation, knows Cape Girardeau and the region's local history.
This event is free, but donations are accepted.
Masks are required indoors.
More info: www.cityofcape.org/parks, (573) 339-6340
