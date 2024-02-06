All sections
NewsAugust 13, 2020

TGI'F' Top Picks 8/13/20

In honor of Madison Robinson, who lost her life to gun violence in Cape Girardeau last year, friends and community members are invited to showcase songs and dances, and celebrate the energy she lived with and inspired in others. The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday at 20 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau...

Southeast Missourian
Madison Robinson poses for a photo on the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau.
Madison Robinson poses for a photo on the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Showcase for Positive Energy

In honor of Madison Robinson, who lost her life to gun violence in Cape Girardeau last year, friends and community members are invited to showcase songs and dances, and celebrate the energy she lived with and inspired in others. The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday at 20 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau.

Masks are mandatory.

Spanish Cape Girardeau

Dr. Frank Nickell
Dr. Frank Nickell
Historian Frank Nickell will speak on Cape Girardeau's Spanish history, from 1762 to 1803, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. Nickell, retired Southeast Missouri State University professor, board member for the Red House Interpretive Center and historian for the Kellerman Foundation, knows Cape Girardeau and the region's local history.

This event is free, but donations are accepted.

Masks are required indoors.

More info: www.cityofcape.org/parks, (573) 339-6340

