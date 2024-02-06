TGI'F' Top Picks 7/2/20

Some area Independence Day celebrations:
The 2020 Great American Fourth Of July celebration is on for Saturday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Bring your lawn chair for a fireworks show, veterans tribute, performance by the Cape Girardeau municipal band, and the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award presentation. Grandstands open at 7 p.m., entertainment at 8 p.m. and at 9 p.m., fireworks begin.
More info: (573) 339-6340, www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks/special_events/Great_American_4th_of_July
The annual Independence Day celebration at Jackson will take place in Jackson City Park. Scheduled events include a car show cruise-in, food vendors and arts and crafts. The Jackson Municipal Band will perform at the bandshell at 7 p.m., and fireworks begin at 9:30.
The Knights of Columbus 4311 in Oran, Missouri, will present a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Saturday on the KC Hall grounds in Oran. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, or watch from vehicles. The picnic is cancelled, but the fireworks show will go on.
As a reminder, the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau will not hold a fireworks display this year, due to road construction at Center Junction.
