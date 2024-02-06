TGI'F' Top Picks 3/25/21

Fight Like Lukas Kid's Carnival

Cape Girardeau Eagles invites you to attend Fight Like Lukas Kid's Carnival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for children and no charge for parents and children under 3 years old. Lots of fun to be had with a bouncy house, carnival games, prizes, cotton candy, snow cones and a face painter. Chili and hot dogs will be available for purchase. Current mask and COVID-19 safety issues will be followed. Cape Girardeau Eagles is located at 321 North Spring St.. For more information, contact event chairwomen, Pam (573) 979-2218 or Diane (573) 275-8661.

Epic Lens Program at Conextion

It's that time again! Afterschool programming is about to start! EPIC (Early Prevention Impacts Communities) has included Conextion Community Resource Center into its program called Lens. Lens is a photography class for youth (ages 12 to 18) who enjoy the art of capturing moments through photography. Space is limited. Registration is required. To register follow the instructions on the flyer. The program will be facilitated by a SEMO student volunteer. Parental consent is needed for youth participants 17 and younger. For more information, call Conextion's business office at (573) 803-1210. Social distancing and mask are required.