TGI'F' Top Picks 12/17/20

'Art in the Time of COVID'

"Art in the Time of COVID," an exhibition of work by Southeast Missouri State University students and local artists, will be on display from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Jan. 22 at Catapult Creative House.

The artwork was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This exhibition is curated by Dr. Joni Hand, associate professor of art history at Southeast, and Catapult's gallery committee. Visitors are welcome to tour the entire Catapult facilities including the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Art and Design students' studios upstairs. Visitors are also invited to browse the merchandise in the Shoppe, which features student work and local business products. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Treats for Theo

Theo needs a life-saving kidney transplant. Show your life-saving support for COTA in honor of Theo and attend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at MoMo's Favorite Treats, 129 S. High St. in uptown Jackson. Ten percent of sales assist with transplant-related expenses. For more information, contact Rebecca Hahn at (573) 979-0976.