TGI'F' Top Picks 12/17/20

"Art in the Time of COVID," an exhibition of work by Southeast Missouri State University students and local artists, will be on display from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Jan. 22 at Catapult Creative House.
The artwork was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This exhibition is curated by Dr. Joni Hand, associate professor of art history at Southeast, and Catapult's gallery committee. Visitors are welcome to tour the entire Catapult facilities including the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Art and Design students' studios upstairs. Visitors are also invited to browse the merchandise in the Shoppe, which features student work and local business products. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Theo needs a life-saving kidney transplant. Show your life-saving support for COTA in honor of Theo and attend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at MoMo's Favorite Treats, 129 S. High St. in uptown Jackson. Ten percent of sales assist with transplant-related expenses. For more information, contact Rebecca Hahn at (573) 979-0976.
Harvest Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson will host its annual Christmas play at 7 p.m. Fridy and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. This is a free event and all are welcome to attend.
Get the family out of the house and stop by to have some holiday family fun. Celebrate the beauty of the outdoors by making some nature-inspired crafts using natural items. Supplies will be provided. Event is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 10 to 11 a.m., 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. Call (573) 290-5218 for more information.
Cooking with a Dutch oven can be intimidating and a lot of work, but it doesn't have to be. Discover some easy dessert recipes to try and learn some tips on how to make your next outdoor Dutch oven cooking experience a breeze. Program is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. Call (573) 290-5218 for more information.
