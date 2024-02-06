All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 17, 2020

TGI'F' Top Picks 12/17/20

"Art in the Time of COVID," an exhibition of work by Southeast Missouri State University students and local artists, will be on display from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Jan. 22 at Catapult Creative House. The artwork was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

Southeast Missourian

'Art in the Time of COVID'

"Art in the Time of COVID," an exhibition of work by Southeast Missouri State University students and local artists, will be on display from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Jan. 22 at Catapult Creative House.

The artwork was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This exhibition is curated by Dr. Joni Hand, associate professor of art history at Southeast, and Catapult's gallery committee. Visitors are welcome to tour the entire Catapult facilities including the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Art and Design students' studios upstairs. Visitors are also invited to browse the merchandise in the Shoppe, which features student work and local business products. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Treats for Theo

Theo needs a life-saving kidney transplant. Show your life-saving support for COTA in honor of Theo and attend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at MoMo's Favorite Treats, 129 S. High St. in uptown Jackson. Ten percent of sales assist with transplant-related expenses. For more information, contact Rebecca Hahn at (573) 979-0976.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

'From the Cradle to the Cross'

Harvest Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson will host its annual Christmas play at 7 p.m. Fridy and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. This is a free event and all are welcome to attend.

Holiday Crafts

Get the family out of the house and stop by to have some holiday family fun. Celebrate the beauty of the outdoors by making some nature-inspired crafts using natural items. Supplies will be provided. Event is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 10 to 11 a.m., 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. Call (573) 290-5218 for more information.

Easy Dutch Oven Desserts

Cooking with a Dutch oven can be intimidating and a lot of work, but it doesn't have to be. Discover some easy dessert recipes to try and learn some tips on how to make your next outdoor Dutch oven cooking experience a breeze. Program is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. Call (573) 290-5218 for more information.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy