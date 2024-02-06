TGI'F' Top Picks 11/12/20

Featuring performances from Southeast Missouri State University's Jazz Studio, along with Conservatory of Theatre and Dance performers, this event is just what the doctor ordered to start off the holiday season.
The concerts will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the university's Academic Auditorium in Cape Girardeau.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at www.RiverCampus.org.
Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill will host AnNiYvWiYa Chief White Eagle. Chief White Eagle, well-known lecturer, artist and teacher, will speak about the history of various Native American tribes.
Face coverings will be required with limited seating to allow for physical distance seating arrangements. To register, contact the museum at (573) 238-1174, email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net or visit www.bcmnh.org/support-us/. Seats will fill up fast and those who register will be given preference for seating. People who do not register will be seated as space allows.
Children will enjoy a Native American scavenger hunt from noon to 4 p.m. All children who visit the museum will receive a free Native American activity/craft kit before they leave the museum.
November is National Native American Heritage Month, established to recognize the first peoples of this continent and celebrate their culture, heritage, history and contemporary identities.
The event will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, 209 Mayfield Drive, in Marble Hill, Missouri. Regular admission to the museum will apply. Museum admission: Adults, $5 and 17 years and younger, $2.
An unlikely pair of instruments, the Cellax Duo features SEMO's own, saxophonist Dr. Zach Stern, and Dr. Daniel Ketter, assistant professor of Cello.
The program -- 7 p.m. Monday at Shuck Music Recital Hall -- will feature eclectic music from all over the world, including pieces by Libby Larson, Edison Denisov, Guillaume Connesson, Svante Henryson and more.
Oh deer, what a treat it is to see a wonderful whitetail! Deer can be tricky to spot in the woods or when they're feeding in the fields. We'll talk about these skilled animals while we make a deer craft to take home.
The event will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. Call (573) 290-5218 for more information.
For many in the community, this concert has become a family tradition, said Dr. Shane Mizicko, associate professor of music and director of percussion at Southeast.
"The Family Holiday Concert provides a professional quality concert that is geared towards families with young children," he said. "The music is energetic and upbeat. For many children, this will be their first time in a concert hall listening to live music. They can learn how to sit, observe and clap in a concert setting."
Featured musical selections include "We Three Kings," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Frosty the Snowman," "Carol of the Bells," and a unique version of the traditional "Jingle Bells."
Video projections will provide a visual element and excitement to kid-favorites including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "The Polar Express."
Featured soloists are Dr. Sophia Han, assistant professor of upper strings, Dr. Zach Stern, assistant professor of saxophone, and student performer Jake White who will present an arrangement of "Greensleeves."
The concert will also feature a reading of the poem "The Night Before Christmas" by Dr. Timothy Schmidt, professor of vocal music.
Audience members can purchase egg shakers to play during select pieces. Pre-packaged cookies will be available.
This family-fun entertainment will be presented in two productions and will take place in the Academic Hall Auditorium Nov. 21. The first performance will start at 10:30 a.m. and the second will begin at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but a $1 donation for those age 6 and older is requested.
Face coverings will be required, and social-distancing guidelines will be in place.
