TGI'F' Top Picks 11/12/20

Big Band Christmas Jukebox

Featuring performances from Southeast Missouri State University's Jazz Studio, along with Conservatory of Theatre and Dance performers, this event is just what the doctor ordered to start off the holiday season.

The concerts will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the university's Academic Auditorium in Cape Girardeau.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at www.RiverCampus.org.

Chief White Eagle

Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill will host AnNiYvWiYa Chief White Eagle. Chief White Eagle, well-known lecturer, artist and teacher, will speak about the history of various Native American tribes.

Face coverings will be required with limited seating to allow for physical distance seating arrangements. To register, contact the museum at (573) 238-1174, email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net or visit www.bcmnh.org/support-us/. Seats will fill up fast and those who register will be given preference for seating. People who do not register will be seated as space allows.

Children will enjoy a Native American scavenger hunt from noon to 4 p.m. All children who visit the museum will receive a free Native American activity/craft kit before they leave the museum.

November is National Native American Heritage Month, established to recognize the first peoples of this continent and celebrate their culture, heritage, history and contemporary identities.

The event will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, 209 Mayfield Drive, in Marble Hill, Missouri. Regular admission to the museum will apply. Museum admission: Adults, $5 and 17 years and younger, $2.

Cellax Duo

An unlikely pair of instruments, the Cellax Duo features SEMO's own, saxophonist Dr. Zach Stern, and Dr. Daniel Ketter, assistant professor of Cello.

The program -- 7 p.m. Monday at Shuck Music Recital Hall -- will feature eclectic music from all over the world, including pieces by Libby Larson, Edison Denisov, Guillaume Connesson, Svante Henryson and more.