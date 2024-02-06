All sections
NewsOctober 8, 2020
TGIF Top Picks 10/8/20
Photographer Arthur Fields' work will be displayed Friday through Nov. 6 in "Across the Tracks," an exhibition of photographs, at Southeast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. "Across the Tracks" is a serene and sometimes surreal exploration of everyday architecture, landscapes and patriotism in and around southern Indiana.
Southeast Missourian
Work by Arthur Fields
Work by Arthur Fields

"Across the Tracks" photography

Photographer Arthur Fields' work will be displayed Friday through Nov. 6 in "Across the Tracks," an exhibition of photographs, at Southeast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

"Across the Tracks" is a serene and sometimes surreal exploration of everyday architecture, landscapes and patriotism in and around southern Indiana. Fields has been a resident of Vincennes, Indiana, for five years and has viewed the area with both curiosity and sometimes disbelief.

Opening reception is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

More info: Leah Powers at lepowers@semo.edu or (573) 651-2742.

Virtual farm crawl

Tonight and tomorrow, starting at 6:30 p.m., Southern Illinois will host the Co-Op Virtual Farm Crawl. This event is free to the public, and can be found at www.neighborhood.coop/2020farmcrawl.

Tonight's main event is three farmers and their stories: Meghan DeGroot of Simple Gifts, Mike Hatfield of Flyway Family Farm and Angela Batson of Envi Botanicals. Friday, Niki Davis, professor at Southern Illinois University, will speak.

Local News
