TGIF Top Picks 10/8/20

"Across the Tracks" photography

Photographer Arthur Fields' work will be displayed Friday through Nov. 6 in "Across the Tracks," an exhibition of photographs, at Southeast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

"Across the Tracks" is a serene and sometimes surreal exploration of everyday architecture, landscapes and patriotism in and around southern Indiana. Fields has been a resident of Vincennes, Indiana, for five years and has viewed the area with both curiosity and sometimes disbelief.

Opening reception is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. The exhibition is free and open to the public.