TGIF Top Picks 10/29/20

Tickets: Arena Building or Osage Centre, or at the door

Boo-tiful Park event

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold a Boo-tiful Park event from noon to 4 p.m. on Halloween at Ranney Park. The event, in collaboration with the city of Cape Girardeau, P.O.R.C.H., Connextions, The South Side Coalition, Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio and The Edge aerial performers, will feature park revitalizations, a mask costume contest and many other socially distant, Halloween fun activities.

Attendees are asked to decorate their masks and show up ready to help make Ranney Park shine. Plans include adding a coat of paint to the park pavilion, and customizing two donated benches to be installed later for park guests.

This event is free and open to the public, all ages welcome.

Donations of Halloween candy are being accepted at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers for the event can also sign up there.

More info: Ashley Sexton at (573) 334-9233, ashley@capearts.org