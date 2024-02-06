All sections
NewsOctober 29, 2020

TGIF Top Picks 10/29/20

Remember to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and wash hands frequently this Halloween!

Southeast Missourian

Remember to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and wash hands frequently this Halloween!

Trunk or Treat

  • 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Liberty Apartments, 1145 Walnut St. in Cape Girardeau, and Coffee with a Cop event
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau — enter at Normal Avenue/West End Boulevard
  • 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Simply Swirled, 274 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 2828, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
  • 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Crisp Museum on Southeast's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau
  • 6 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, at Lynwood Baptist Church, 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau
  • 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed, 824 Lexington in Cape Girardeau

Cape Parks: Haunted Hall of Horror

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department presents the annual Haunted Hall of Horror at the ArenaBuilding, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. This haunted house will take you on a long, dark journey through the nooks and crannies of the Arena. Those who enter should be prepared for endless mazes full of creepy clowns, 3D Freak Show, an asylum, dolls that come alive, and more frights.

Cloth face coverings required, no Halloween masks are allowed.

Open Friday and Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m., $9 per person, children 5 and under free admission.

Tickets: Arena Building or Osage Centre, or at the door

Boo-tiful Park event

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold a Boo-tiful Park event from noon to 4 p.m. on Halloween at Ranney Park. The event, in collaboration with the city of Cape Girardeau, P.O.R.C.H., Connextions, The South Side Coalition, Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio and The Edge aerial performers, will feature park revitalizations, a mask costume contest and many other socially distant, Halloween fun activities.

Attendees are asked to decorate their masks and show up ready to help make Ranney Park shine. Plans include adding a coat of paint to the park pavilion, and customizing two donated benches to be installed later for park guests.

This event is free and open to the public, all ages welcome.

Donations of Halloween candy are being accepted at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers for the event can also sign up there.

More info: Ashley Sexton at (573) 334-9233, ashley@capearts.org

