NewsOctober 15, 2020

TGI'F' Top Picks 10/15/20

Tonight, starting at 6:45 p.m. at Themis and Water streets, a Flip the Switch ceremony will illuminate newly-cleaned murals on the MIssissippi River floodwall in cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape board president Danny Essner will speak, and a countdown will culminate in a switch flip, and all 24 panels of the floodwall murals will be illuminated

Southeast Missourian

Thursday Flip the Switch

Tonight, starting at 6:45 p.m. at Themis and Water streets, a Flip the Switch ceremony will illuminate newly-cleaned murals on the MIssissippi River floodwall in cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape board president Danny Essner will speak, and a countdown will culminate in a switch flip, and all 24 panels of the floodwall murals will be illuminated.

2019 Jazz Band
2019 Jazz Band

'Press Rewind' jazz concert

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music will host its "Press Rewind" jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Oct. 15, in Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast's River Campus.

In this season's opening concert, the Jazz Lab and Studio Ensembles will present a collection of tunes to take the audience on an epic musical journey.

Jazz Lab will perform "Emancipation Blues," "Smooth Operator," "How High The Moon" and "The Best of Earth Wind and Fire." Jazz Studio will perform "Cute," "Here's That Rainy Day," "The Art of the Matter" and "Caravan."

Tickets: River Campus Box Office at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org

After Hours series returns

Southeast Missouri State University art students Ryan Nevill and Macie Werner will discuss what makes an artist a professional in their "After Hours: Conversations on Art and Culture" lecture at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Oct. 15, at Southeast's Catapult Creative House.

This presentation is free and open to the public.

The event will also be available on Zoom at https://semo.zoom.us/j/99879583231 (Meeting ID 998 7958 3231).

This semester's After Hours topic is "The Business of Art: Artists as Entrepreneurs."

Local News
