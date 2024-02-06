TGI'F' Top Picks 10/15/20

Thursday Flip the Switch

Tonight, starting at 6:45 p.m. at Themis and Water streets, a Flip the Switch ceremony will illuminate newly-cleaned murals on the MIssissippi River floodwall in cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape board president Danny Essner will speak, and a countdown will culminate in a switch flip, and all 24 panels of the floodwall murals will be illuminated.

2019 Jazz Band

'Press Rewind' jazz concert

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music will host its "Press Rewind" jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Oct. 15, in Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast's River Campus.

In this season's opening concert, the Jazz Lab and Studio Ensembles will present a collection of tunes to take the audience on an epic musical journey.