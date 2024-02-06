All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2020

TGIF top picks 1/10/20

Open Mic Night — At 6 p.m. tonight at Cape Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau, Top Talent Services LLC and the library will host an all-ages open mic night. Songs, poetry, jokes and more top the bill for this family-friendly event. Free and open to the public...

Southeast Missourian

Open Mic Night

At 6 p.m. tonight at Cape Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau, Top Talent Services LLC and the library will host an all-ages open mic night. Songs, poetry, jokes and more top the bill for this family-friendly event. Free and open to the public.

Arm Wrestling Tournament

From 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Hot Shots Bar and Grill at 15 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau will host a second arm-wrestling tournament. The event features a professional arm wrestling table and plenty of space to face off against the main contender.

'80s House Party at Shakers

Trivia, costume contest, music and more starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at Shakers Bar, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Ages 21 and up.

Live Music in Cape Girardeau

Bruce Zimmerman & Brad "Boogie" Graham, 6 p.m. Friday at Ciao, 1650 N. Kingshighway

SilverFox, 6 p.m. Friday at The Library, 10 S. Spanish St.

Wildfire, 8 p.m. Friday at Dogwood Social House, 80 S. Plaza Way

Homecoming: Unplugged with Colt, Tim, Jake and Jarod, 8 p.m. Friday at Shakers Bar, 2 N. Main St.

Evan Webb, 9 p.m. Friday at Rude Dog Pub, 123 N. Main St.

SilverFox, 6 p.m. Saturday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St.

Grand Opening, noon Sunday at Chandler Hill Vineyards

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

