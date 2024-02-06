TGIF top picks 1/10/20

Open Mic Night

At 6 p.m. tonight at Cape Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau, Top Talent Services LLC and the library will host an all-ages open mic night. Songs, poetry, jokes and more top the bill for this family-friendly event. Free and open to the public.

Arm Wrestling Tournament

From 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Hot Shots Bar and Grill at 15 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau will host a second arm-wrestling tournament. The event features a professional arm wrestling table and plenty of space to face off against the main contender.

'80s House Party at Shakers

Trivia, costume contest, music and more starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at Shakers Bar, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Ages 21 and up.