NewsOctober 22, 2020

TGIF - Top Picks 10/22/20

Old Town Cape's annual fundraiser is adding an online component for 2020. Revivify is a multi-faceted fundraiser to benefit Old Town Cape's revitalization efforts in making downtown Cape the best possible place to live, work and play. During the open-house style event at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St., attendees will have the opportunity to safely enjoy themselves while supporting and learning more about the mission of Old Town Cape...

Revivify tonight

Old Town Cape's annual fundraiser is adding an online component for 2020. Revivify is a multi-faceted fundraiser to benefit Old Town Cape's revitalization efforts in making downtown Cape the best possible place to live, work and play. During the open-house style event at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St., attendees will have the opportunity to safely enjoy themselves while supporting and learning more about the mission of Old Town Cape.

More info, including event livestream: www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/revivify

Monster Mash Car Bash

Old Town Cape will host the Monster Mash Car Bash from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau, rain or shine. Families are invited to join the crew at 35 S. Spanish St., where cars will be parked and ready with fun displays and trunks full of candy. Free on-site activities, photo booth and more. Three awards will be given out at the event for car drivers, "Most Creative Vehicle Display," "Best Costume" and The Bank of Missouri's "Spookiest Vehicle." The event is free to attend for trick-or-treaters and is open to the public.

More info: www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/mmcb

Wind symphony fall concert

The Southeast Missouri State University Wind Symphony will present its opening concert of the 2020-2021 season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast River Campus.

The program will feature wind and percussion music, including works by Felix Mendelssohn, Percy Grainger, Simon and Garfunkel, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Paquito D'Rivera, and an opera overture from "Don Pasquale."

The Wind Symphony is led this year by interim conductor Robert M. Gifford, Southeast emeritus professor of music, who spent 24 years as the university's director of bands.

Tickets: River Campus box office in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; (573) 651-2265; or www.RiverCampus.org.

