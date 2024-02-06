TGIF - Top Picks 10/22/20

Revivify tonight

Old Town Cape's annual fundraiser is adding an online component for 2020. Revivify is a multi-faceted fundraiser to benefit Old Town Cape's revitalization efforts in making downtown Cape the best possible place to live, work and play. During the open-house style event at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St., attendees will have the opportunity to safely enjoy themselves while supporting and learning more about the mission of Old Town Cape.

More info, including event livestream: www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/revivify

Monster Mash Car Bash

Old Town Cape will host the Monster Mash Car Bash from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau, rain or shine. Families are invited to join the crew at 35 S. Spanish St., where cars will be parked and ready with fun displays and trunks full of candy. Free on-site activities, photo booth and more. Three awards will be given out at the event for car drivers, "Most Creative Vehicle Display," "Best Costume" and The Bank of Missouri's "Spookiest Vehicle." The event is free to attend for trick-or-treaters and is open to the public.