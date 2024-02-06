TG Missouri facility set for expansion in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- TG Missouri, one of Southeast Missouri's largest employers, will be expanding in the near future, according to a news release from TG's parent company, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

The company, headquartered in Kiyosu, Japan, has announced it will enhance its production capacity at its Perryville facility as well as at its two other plants in the United States, which are located in San Antonio, Texas, and Lebanon, Kentucky.

Toyoda Gosei says its total expansion investment in its U.S. production facilities will amount to $60.3 million by the end of fiscal year 2021. Approximately $17 million will be invested in the Perryville plant.

According to Toyoda Gosei's website, the company will expand plant facilities and add equipment "such as molding machines and painting equipment." With the investment, Toyoda Gosei says it will grow its North American sales of interior and exterior automotive components to approximately 87 billion Japanese yen, or about $800.5 million, by fiscal year 2025, "an increase of about 1.3 times over fiscal year 2018 sales."