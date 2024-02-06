TG Missouri facility set for expansion in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- TG Missouri, one of Southeast Missouri's largest employers, will be expanding in the near future, according to a news release from TG's parent company, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
The company, headquartered in Kiyosu, Japan, has announced it will enhance its production capacity at its Perryville facility as well as at its two other plants in the United States, which are located in San Antonio, Texas, and Lebanon, Kentucky.
Toyoda Gosei says its total expansion investment in its U.S. production facilities will amount to $60.3 million by the end of fiscal year 2021. Approximately $17 million will be invested in the Perryville plant.
According to Toyoda Gosei's website, the company will expand plant facilities and add equipment "such as molding machines and painting equipment." With the investment, Toyoda Gosei says it will grow its North American sales of interior and exterior automotive components to approximately 87 billion Japanese yen, or about $800.5 million, by fiscal year 2025, "an increase of about 1.3 times over fiscal year 2018 sales."
"Toyoda Gosei positions North America as a key market in its medium and long-term business plan," the news release said. "the company will continue to expand its development and production network in the U.S. in order to respond flexibly and rapidly to the needs of customers in this market."
The TG Missouri plant in Perryville opened in 1986 on 275 acres of land along U.S. 51 on the city's north side and is the largest of Toyoda Gosei's U.S. production facilities with approximately 2,100 employees. By contrast, the TG plant in Kentucky, which opened in 1997, has just over 1,100 employees while the Texas plant, founded in 2005, has about 450 employees.
The Perryville facility has about 921,000 square feet under roof. The expansion will add an estimated 64,000 square feet to the facility which produces safety system components and interior and exterior parts for the automotive industry.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.