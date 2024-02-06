Wheels on the ground, heels above the pavement, Natalia Victoria skating her way over state lines in her trip from Texas to Illinois.

Houston-based performance artist Victoria started her 1,100-mile trip — Victoria described the trip as an outlet for learning life lessons and presenting a challenge for herself — on June 15.

"A lot of it (the trip) is like these life lessons that, you know, we learn, everybody learns through many circumstances. It is just taking a long time to sort it out and process how I feel and taking some of those lessons and then recording them. So that way my daughter has them forever," she said by phone last week after passing through Southeast Missouri on July 4 and 5.

Victoria said she views her experience on the trip as something that will not only help her but also help her daughter.

"We learn a lot about ourselves, and we connect with others. In a way, when we process what we're going through and I'm processing, I'm processing how I can achieve all my dreams, how I can be empowered and inspire my daughter," she said. "Other people, too, who might not believe in themselves, it's about believing in yourself and doing something bigger than yourself."

Natalia Victoria sleeps in her vehicle before continuing her skatng trip to Chilcago. Submitted

Victoria got her love of skating from her mother, who was also an artist. Her mother lived in Chicago, which is Victoria's final destination and where she'll meet up with her daughter.

Victoria said one of things she learned from her mother was to "skate it out" when working through emotions.

"She was my safe place, my person to go to with vulnerability to share my personal struggles and ask for advice," Victoria said in a news release. "She would listen and then encourage me to go 'skate it out.' Throughout the years, I've reflected over many miles, and she was right. The answers always came from within me. Skating is my meditation, a way to recharge myself. This is where I find peace and resolution. It's also a place where dreams are born and develop into goals."