Tests reveal stormwater contamination at Missouri landfill

"This is not drinking water, and drinking-water standards are inapplicable," said Russ Knocke, spokesman for Republic Services, the landfill's operator. "We don't see anything of concern in these results, nor did DNR express any concern when it posted them."

EPA officials also said without further investigation, there's no established connection between the radioactivity found in the tests and the landfill's contents.

"It doesn't necessarily fingerprint it to the landfill," said Curtis Carey, public-affairs director for EPA Region 7.

The landfill was a dumping ground for Manhattan Project-era radioactive waste. The EPA has been overseeing the cleanup of the landfill through its Superfund program, and it's partly financed through Republic Services.