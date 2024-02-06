Tesla wins legal battle over Missouri licenses to sell cars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tesla Inc. can continue to sell its electric cars directly to consumers in Missouri after a state appeals court reversed a lower-court ruling that favored a trade group representing car dealers.

The Missouri Automobile Association sued the state Department of Revenue in 2015, arguing the agency violated state law by granting licenses allowing Tesla to sell cars directly to customers instead of through a dealership.

A three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday the car dealers association did not have standing to sue the state agency, reversing a lower court's ruling, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"The decision (Tuesday) is a victory for Missouri consumers who want the choice to learn about and purchase their Tesla in their home state," Tesla said in a statement. "We have been serving customers in Missouri for almost five years and have contributed to the state economy and jobs for Missourians -- something that will now continue."

The ruling followed a decision by Cole County Judge Daniel Green last year that the Revenue Department should not renew Telsa's motor-vehicle dealer licenses because the California-based carmaker is not a franchisee. After that ruling, Tesla temporarily closed its offices in Kansas City and the St. Louis suburb of University City but reopened them with court approval to operate during the appeals process.