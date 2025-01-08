The jury heard witness testimony Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the trial of Lawrence Schanda, 50, regarding his alleged first-degree murder of niece Jessi Wilfong in May 2022.

Some of the witness testimony included Wilfong's mother, Katherine Wilfong, and Schanda's girlfriend, Teresa Baumgartner, who is currently facing similar charges in the case. Schanda is facing charges of murder in the first degree, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Angel Woodruff and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office's Ethan Cooper are representing the State in the case, and attorney Jacob Zimmerman is defending Schanda.

Cooper said in his opening statement at the trial a vehicle ride led to Jessi Wilfong's death.

He said Schanda was growing paranoid about her relating information about drug activity to law enforcement personnel. Cooper said Schanda believed that Jessi's earrings were bugged, and on the day in question, as he got agitated at his home he allegedly hit her.

Cooper said Baumgartner witnessed the event. He said Jessi Wilfong even asked Baumgartner for help before Schanda stabbed her to death.

Cooper said Jessi Wilfong was found buried in a yard. He said authorities found cigarette butts with Schanda's fingerprints on them at the scene.

Zimmerman contended Schanda was guilty of tampering with evidence but not of armed criminal action or murder in the first degree. He claimed Baumgartner killed the woman, saying she lied continuously to the police and slowly told the police what allegedly happened.

The first witness called to the stand was Katherine Wilfong. She said she knew her daughter had struggled with methamphetamine use in the past. She said she reported her daughter missing in May before her daughter's 21st birthday.

Baumgartner also took the stand and told the jury she knew Schanda when he was younger but had moved in with Schanda after meeting through Facebook around a year before Jessi Wilfong died.

She said she had only been around Jessi Wilfong a few times. Baumgartner said she started doing methamphetamine shortly after losing her job and was taking it daily at the time of the woman's death in May.

Replying to one of Woodruff's questions, Baumgartner said Schanda had been paranoid about Jessi Wilfong and thought she was a "snitch" for the police.

Baumgartner said Schanda went on a drive with Jessi Wilfong and once they came back Schanda told her he hit her while in the car. Baumgartner said that Schanda thought Jessi Wilfong's earrings were bugged and Jessi gave them to him. She recalled Schanda thinking her necklace was bugged.