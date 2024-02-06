With a 6-1 vote Monday night, the Cape Girardeau School District board voted to maintain the district's current masking and quarantine procedures.

The decision was met with vocal disagreement from a crowd packed into the district's typically barren board room.

Parents scheduled to speak (and several not) voiced their concerns about the district's current COVID-19 procedures.

One parent, Resa Armstrong, addressed the board saying the district's current quarantine procedures "failed" her son at Central High School. She said he has faced six separate stints of quarantines.

Another parent, Clayton Camp, told the board his son in seventh grade had been quarantined nine of the first 22 days of school.

Superintendent Neil Glass speaks about maintaining the current mask and quarantine procedures for the immediate future during a Cape Girardeau School District board meeting Monday at the district's office in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

"When are we going to start taking into consideration our children's mental and emotional health?" Camp asked the board. Several audience members responded with "amens" and applause.

The district currently follows the guidance of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, according to board president Kyle McDonald, who pointed to a recommendation on the health department's website to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for vaccinations and masking.

The district could face legal ramifications if it goes against the county health department's recommendations, McDonald said.

"If we go against that, then they (Missouri State High School Activities Association) could pull our credentials and none of our students could participate in any activities outside of school," McDonald said.

Superintendent Neil Glass said district officials expect to receive updated guidance within a week or two from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.