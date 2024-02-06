Ten virus-related deaths reported throughout area

Area health officials reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in recent days.

Six of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county's 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began.

Officials reported more than 300 new virus cases this week, pushing the county's total to 5,537, while 4,089 county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Friday, there were 1,379 active cases in the county.

Cases in the county's long-term care facilities totaled 411, with 275 recoveries, 93 active cases and 43 deaths.