Ten virus-related deaths reported throughout area

Area health officials reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in recent days.
Six of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county's 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began.
Officials reported more than 300 new virus cases this week, pushing the county's total to 5,537, while 4,089 county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Friday, there were 1,379 active cases in the county.
Cases in the county's long-term care facilities totaled 411, with 275 recoveries, 93 active cases and 43 deaths.
The county's testing positivity rate for the past seven days was 23.5%, putting the county at "extreme risk," according to health protocols. Medical bed availablility dropped to 30%, with ICU availability at 25%.
Southeast Missouri State University reported nine new cases for a total case count of 576 (510 students and 66 employees). Active cases dropped to 44 (32 students, 12 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at seven.
Elsewhere in Missouri:
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois showed Union County with 1,103 total cases, 676 recoveries and 21 deaths and Alexander County with 239 total cases, 158 recoveries and one death.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.