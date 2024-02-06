Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend and Monday, with no new deaths being attributed to the disease associated with the coronavirus.
Five new cases were reported in Scott County, bringing the total of cases to 122. Eighty county residents have recovered from the disease, while 11 died because of the virus.
Two new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County, pushing its total to 115 (87 confirmed and 28 probable). Eight-two county residents have recovered from the virus, and three died because of it.
Two new cases were also reported in Alexander County, Illinois. A total of 15 cases have been confirmed in the county, while 11 patients have recovered and no deaths have been reported.
One new case was reported in Stoddard County, Missouri, increasing its total cases to 104. Forty-three county residents have recovered from the virus, and six deaths have been attributed to it.
No new cases were reported in Bollinger County (seven, six recoveries) or Perry County (74;, 53 recoveries) in Missouri or Union County (165, 53 recoveries, 13 deaths) in Illinois.
The Cape Girardeau Senior Center is closed through June 15 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to director Susan McClanahan.
The employee had several days off from work before testing positive, McClanahan said Monday, and the center is taking all necessary precautions.
Homebound individuals using the center’s meal delivery services received a package of frozen meals to use this week during the closure, she said, and the center will reopen for pickup and delivery June 15.
Reporter Nicolette Baker contributed to this report.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.