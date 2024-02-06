Teen convicted of shooting area woman in 2015

A three-day jury trial in Cape Girardeau County ended Thursday with the conviction and sentencing of an area teen for the June 29, 2015, drive-by shooting in Cape Girardeau that seriously injured a woman.

Zach Valenti, 18, received the maximum sentence of seven years in prison for second-degree assault, plus three years for armed criminal action and 10 years for unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release Saturday from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh.

Valenti, 16 at the time of the shooting, was accused by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office of acting as an accomplice with Ajai McReynolds, also 16 at the time, in the drive-by shooting.

The release said a third passenger in the vehicle, co-defendant Terrance Williams, no age available, testified against Valenti and provided information the driver, McReynolds, and the front passenger, Valenti, spotted people they thought previously had robbed McReynolds and opened fire. Williams testified he thought they were going to fire in the air to scare the group.

All three defendants were tried as adults.

According to the release, Williams testified he had a 9 mm handgun, McReynolds had a .45-caliber handgun and Valenti had a .380-caliber handgun.

Only .45-caliber and .380-caliber bullets were found lodged in the house at 401 S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau where the shooting occurred.

A ballistics expert testified shell casings found at the scene were fired from the same handguns and shell casings found at the residence McReynolds and Valenti were staying, according to the release.