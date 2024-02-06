Teen boy injured after falling through middle-school skylight

KENNETT, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy is recovering from a fall through the skylight over the Kennett Middle School band room, as school and police officials try to piece together what led him and a fellow teenager to the school’s roof on Christmas Eve.
Kennett police officer Rick Groves said officers were notified about 5:30 a.m. Friday when a 16-year-old boy ran into the police department asking for help.
Officers were led a block away to the middle school, where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from an apparent back injury.
He was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment.
The 16-year-old was not hurt.
Kennett School District superintendent Chris Wilson said Monday he had not spoken to the boy’s mother since Christmas Eve and did not have an updated report on his condition.
A blue tarp covered the skylight where the boy fell through, while a piece of wood covered a window that was broken.
It’s unclear what led the two boys to climb to the roof of the building, which sits just north of the Old Armory on the school’s campus.
A metal awning covers a sidewalk running between the two buildings.
