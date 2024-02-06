Teen boy injured after falling through middle-school skylight

KENNETT, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy is recovering from a fall through the skylight over the Kennett Middle School band room, as school and police officials try to piece together what led him and a fellow teenager to the school’s roof on Christmas Eve.

Kennett police officer Rick Groves said officers were notified about 5:30 a.m. Friday when a 16-year-old boy ran into the police department asking for help.

Officers were led a block away to the middle school, where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from an apparent back injury.

He was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment.