NewsMarch 1, 2024

Ted Ivie running for Cape Girardeau County Coroner

Paramedic Ted Ivie has filed to run for Cape Girardeau County Coroner. Ivie, a Republican, is the assistant director of New Madrid County Ambulance District and has been a Cape Girardeau County resident for almost 20 years...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Ted Ivie and his wife, Kate
Ted Ivie and his wife, Kate

Paramedic Ted Ivie has filed to run for Cape Girardeau County Coroner.

Ivie, a Republican, is the assistant director of New Madrid County Ambulance District and has been a Cape Girardeau County resident for almost 20 years.

“I saw what was going on (with the coroner position). I know that I’m qualified. I know I could do a really great job, and I’d really like to restore some honor and bring some honesty, trustworthiness and integrity back to that position,” Ivie said.

He said his primary goal, if elected, would be to get the Cape Girardeau County community to trust the coroner’s office.

“Whoever’s in that position needs to be a true professional, and I feel like I’m that person,” Ivie said.

The candidate cited District 147 Rep. John Voss’s House Bill 2777, which would set training standards, such as emergency medical training for county coroners, as a motivating factor for him to run for office.

As a paramedic, he said he’s often exposed to the types of events coroners are called to.

Ivie, a Southeast Missouri State University business administration graduate, said his wife, Kate, is helping him manage his campaign.

This is his first time running for elected office.

