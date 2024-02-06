Ted Ivie running for Cape Girardeau County Coroner

Paramedic Ted Ivie has filed to run for Cape Girardeau County Coroner.

Ivie, a Republican, is the assistant director of New Madrid County Ambulance District and has been a Cape Girardeau County resident for almost 20 years.

“I saw what was going on (with the coroner position). I know that I’m qualified. I know I could do a really great job, and I’d really like to restore some honor and bring some honesty, trustworthiness and integrity back to that position,” Ivie said.

He said his primary goal, if elected, would be to get the Cape Girardeau County community to trust the coroner’s office.