Tech grant awarded locally for adult ed, literacy

A $32,000 grant for the Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program housed at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road, has been announced by the Missouri College Access Network.

The money, according to MCAN, will be used to provide hot spots, laptops and other equipment for AEL classrooms “to provide program participation flexibility with virtual learning opportunities,” according to a release from the Columbia, Missouri-based organization.

“This grant was designed to help those in low income, rural, predominately African American and English as a second language learners in three different locations in Southeast Missouri to ensure access to digital literacy,” AEL Cape Girardeau coordinator Pamela Riehn said.

“This includes approximately 50 students combined (but) is approximately 16% of our total program,” she added, noting during the pandemic, the impacted students had no access to virtual education.