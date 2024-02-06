Teachers, school administrators line up for vaccine

Teachers, school staff and other people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine received their first dose Friday at Cape Girardeau Central High School during a clinic organized by the school district and local pharmacies.

Persons employed in critical infrastructure sectors were eligible for the vaccine after Gov. Mike Parson initiated Phase 1B, Tier 3 of the state’s vaccination plan this week.

“We have been anxiously awaiting the opening of this phase,” said Lee Schlitt, co-owner of Broadway and Park pharmacies. “Many of our local teachers have reached out to us and added their names to our wait list because they want to be vaccinated to help get our school systems back to a sense of normalcy,” Schlitt added.

Monica Powles from John's Pharmacy, right, fills a syringe with the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine to be distributed to eligible recipients during a clinic at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau on Friday, March 19, 2021. Missouri is vaccinating persons in Phase 1A and 1B, tiers 1, 2 and 3. This group includes health care workers, those at high-risk and emergency services providers and will include essential workers on March 15. For information on vaccinators in your area, visit www.covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

Broadway and Park pharmacies were joined John’s Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau and Jones Drug Store in Jackson for the mass vaccination. They worked directly with the Cape Girardeau Public School System and the Jackson R-2 School District to organize and provide the space and volunteers for the clinic. Volunteers from the districts and pharmacies worked side by side to keep the clinic running smoothly.

When speaking about why she chose to volunteer by giving out vaccines at the clinic, head nurse at Cape Schools Dana Deisher said, “This is an opportunity you’ll never get again. Hopefully, we’re not going to live through another pandemic while I’m alive. But, I just think everybody needs to do their duty and help out when they can.”

“I was a little weary at first, but now I am excited,” Jackson High social studies teacher Camilla Sisk said about getting her first dose. “I’ve seen my friends get it, and I am ready to get back to normal, so I’m not putting my family, especially my parents and grandparents, in danger when I’m around them. I’m excited to get it.”

“As a principal of a high school, I think I have to set the example for everybody else, and I’ve always taken the flu shot every year,” Mark Ruark, principal of Saxony Lutheran High School, said after getting his first dose. “You know, I want to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and the vaccination is the way to get it done. I have great confidence that it’s safe and will be effective.”