Teacher salaries at Cape, Jackson rate high in region

Missouri teachers' salaries didn't change much on average this year, according to a recent study by the Missouri State Teachers Association, but the data generally reflect well on local school districts.
In regards to starting salaries, the report lists the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts among the top 15 percent of schools in the southeast region of Missouri, which stretches from Franklin County through the Bootheel.
Teachers with the minimum qualification -- a bachelor's degree -- earn at least $33,250 and $34,700 in Cape Girardeau and Jackson respectively. Teachers advance on the pay scale by attaining more education and experience.
Neil Glass, who is scheduled to replace James Welker as Cape Girardeau School District superintendent this summer, said Friday 54.8 percent of his district's full-time teachers hold at least a master's degree, which puts them considerably further along the pay scale.
He also said when hiring, his district grants teachers credit for up to 20 years of teaching experience.
"That helps with recruitment of faculty that bring a wealth of experience with them," he said.
On average, the southeast region allows teachers to bring in more years of experience than any other region in the state. According to the report, the Jackson district credits teachers for up to 29 years' experience.
While teacher incentives for professional development vary by district, Jackson assistant superintendent Bleau Deckerd said most teachers are more concerned about developing skills in the classroom rather than attaining qualifications beyond a master's degree.
"Basically, once a teacher reaches a certain level, you're almost kind of maxed out on the schedule," Deckerd said. "Very few teachers are going to go on to get their specialist degrees or Ph.D.s because if they just have a love for teaching, a lot of them aren't going to want to go into administration, and a lot of people are on that track toward administration when they go that route.
"Really, when you're a teacher, once you get your master's, there's very few incentives to keep going higher ed."
He said the possibility of a higher-ed incentive program for teachers was explored last year when the district reviewed its strategic plan but was not pursued because of the lack of available funds.
But in terms of recruiting and retention, Deckerd said while his district's pay schedule is a strong draw compared to surrounding districts, pay isn't the only thing a district has to offer.
"I think bringing a good culture where people want to teach is the most important thing," he said. "It's not all about the money or the benefits. It's putting them in a good environment and supporting your teachers."
The Cape Girardeau district has a tuition-reimbursement program for teachers, but Christa Turner, who oversees the district's in-house professional-development programs, said it's designed to assist teachers rather than cover the entire cost of a degree.
"We do reimburse for one (three-hour) class every five years if teachers do decide to continue their education through getting a master's degree or just additional hours after getting a master's degree," Turner said.
The district uses Southeast Missouri State University rates for tuition reimbursement. Turner said the district's relationship with Southeast in that regard has been a boon, but more commonly, professional development happens through in-house programs often tailored to the needs of schools.
"We have a professional development committee. ... Each building sends two individuals," she said. "This year one of our big goals has been working on student engagement and teacher strengths."
tgraef@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3627
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.