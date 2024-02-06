Teacher salaries at Cape, Jackson rate high in region

Missouri teachers' salaries didn't change much on average this year, according to a recent study by the Missouri State Teachers Association, but the data generally reflect well on local school districts.

In regards to starting salaries, the report lists the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts among the top 15 percent of schools in the southeast region of Missouri, which stretches from Franklin County through the Bootheel.

Teachers with the minimum qualification -- a bachelor's degree -- earn at least $33,250 and $34,700 in Cape Girardeau and Jackson respectively. Teachers advance on the pay scale by attaining more education and experience.

Neil Glass, who is scheduled to replace James Welker as Cape Girardeau School District superintendent this summer, said Friday 54.8 percent of his district's full-time teachers hold at least a master's degree, which puts them considerably further along the pay scale.

He also said when hiring, his district grants teachers credit for up to 20 years of teaching experience.

"That helps with recruitment of faculty that bring a wealth of experience with them," he said.

On average, the southeast region allows teachers to bring in more years of experience than any other region in the state. According to the report, the Jackson district credits teachers for up to 29 years' experience.

While teacher incentives for professional development vary by district, Jackson assistant superintendent Bleau Deckerd said most teachers are more concerned about developing skills in the classroom rather than attaining qualifications beyond a master's degree.

"Basically, once a teacher reaches a certain level, you're almost kind of maxed out on the schedule," Deckerd said. "Very few teachers are going to go on to get their specialist degrees or Ph.D.s because if they just have a love for teaching, a lot of them aren't going to want to go into administration, and a lot of people are on that track toward administration when they go that route.