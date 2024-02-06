Teacher pay at core of Jackson School District tax proposal

The Jackson School District is the fastest-growing school district in the region, having added nearly 1,000 students to its rolls in the last decade.

However, teacher salaries are slipping in the opposite direction.

The district is asking voters to help boost teacher pay and overall operations with two propositions on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot. Proposition I, a 47-cent property tax increase per $100 assessed valuation, would go toward boosting the operations budget to increase teacher pay. Proposition N would mostly go toward capital projects, but would also retire some debt, which would also help free up more funds from the operating budget.

Jackson teachers, especially experienced ones, are paid near the bottom of what teachers in other large districts are paid across Missouri. The district, which officials claim was once a destination target for teachers throughout the region, now also falls behind many of the region's districts in compensation, even several much-smaller ones.

According to data compiled by the Missouri State Teacher's Association, Jackson ranks 11th among the Southeast Missouri region's 120 school districts in starting teacher pay (more than 60 are tied at No. 11 due to a minimum threshold tied to temporary state grants). The district is also 11th in salaries for teachers who have just earned a master's degree. The district ranks 37th in the southeast region for teachers who have reached the maximum steps with a master's degree.

In real numbers, Jackson's new teachers earn a salary of $38,000. Those earning a master's make $41,702; and those with a master's and the maximum number of steps earn $59,329. By comparison, the Cape Girardeau School District tops Jackson at every step, including offering starting teachers some $2,000 more.

Ste. Genevieve tops the entire region in starting teacher pay and maximum pay with a master's degree.

When compared with the Missouri average teacher pay, Jackson's teachers make about $6,500 less per year.

"We've got to compete and get those up if we want to recruit and retain the best," said Mike Tornetto, a veteran Jackson social studies teacher, who is the salary and welfare chair of the Missouri State Teacher's Association. "I saw an article the other day where the governor was raising state worker pay 7.5%. That support is what teachers need in Jackson. We've been getting two to 2.5% in a good year. "We used to be in the top 10 in the region across the board. We're not anymore."

Jackson assistant superintendent Janelle Pope, who heads the district's human resources department, said the district has seen many examples in recent years of teachers leaving Jackson for higher-paying jobs elsewhere. She also said recruits have turned down offers and accepted jobs at higher-paying districts.

Longevity

Tornetto and colleague Christy Shinn, the choral director, said while Jackson's district is large, it still has a small-town feel. Tornetto and Shinn are now teaching children of parents they also taught. Jackson has a reputation for keeping its teachers for a long time, creating continuity and pride. Teachers are known by name and reputation in the Jackson community.

Tornetto said those same teachers who have taught generations of students are being affected by inflation, like everyone else. While teachers don't get into the profession for money, sooner or later, teachers will leave if they can teach for more elsewhere. Many teachers decide to leave teaching altogether for other types of jobs.

The district has not offered specifics as to how the funds will be distributed across the teaching experience spectrum. Data shows that Jackson teacher pay is less competitive on the experienced end of the salary spectrum than at the beginning. District officials have used the word "competitive" when talking about the desired salary outcome delivered by Proposition I.

Assistant superintendent Matt Lacy, who oversees finance at the district, said "competitive" means equal to or greater than other schools in the region. Beyond that, he said it's difficult to know exactly how everything will shake out.

"Forecasting next year's budget is incredibly complex," Lacy wrote in an emailed response to questions. "Essentially, we run budget forecasts (in our financial software) on different tiers of raises and the accompanying benefits. We also talk to all of our principals and directors to conduct a needs analysis for their school or program. We put all of this information together and work backward to ensure the increases in salaries and expenditures are balanced and sustainable."

Lacy said the funding will also go to make compensation competitive to district employees and contractors who are not teachers.