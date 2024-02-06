Teacher pay at core of Jackson School District tax proposal

The Jackson School District is the fastest-growing school district in the region, having added nearly 1,000 students to its rolls in the last decade.
However, teacher salaries are slipping in the opposite direction.
The district is asking voters to help boost teacher pay and overall operations with two propositions on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot. Proposition I, a 47-cent property tax increase per $100 assessed valuation, would go toward boosting the operations budget to increase teacher pay. Proposition N would mostly go toward capital projects, but would also retire some debt, which would also help free up more funds from the operating budget.
Jackson teachers, especially experienced ones, are paid near the bottom of what teachers in other large districts are paid across Missouri. The district, which officials claim was once a destination target for teachers throughout the region, now also falls behind many of the region's districts in compensation, even several much-smaller ones.
According to data compiled by the Missouri State Teacher's Association, Jackson ranks 11th among the Southeast Missouri region's 120 school districts in starting teacher pay (more than 60 are tied at No. 11 due to a minimum threshold tied to temporary state grants). The district is also 11th in salaries for teachers who have just earned a master's degree. The district ranks 37th in the southeast region for teachers who have reached the maximum steps with a master's degree.
In real numbers, Jackson's new teachers earn a salary of $38,000. Those earning a master's make $41,702; and those with a master's and the maximum number of steps earn $59,329. By comparison, the Cape Girardeau School District tops Jackson at every step, including offering starting teachers some $2,000 more.
Ste. Genevieve tops the entire region in starting teacher pay and maximum pay with a master's degree.
When compared with the Missouri average teacher pay, Jackson's teachers make about $6,500 less per year.
"We've got to compete and get those up if we want to recruit and retain the best," said Mike Tornetto, a veteran Jackson social studies teacher, who is the salary and welfare chair of the Missouri State Teacher's Association. "I saw an article the other day where the governor was raising state worker pay 7.5%. That support is what teachers need in Jackson. We've been getting two to 2.5% in a good year. "We used to be in the top 10 in the region across the board. We're not anymore."
Jackson assistant superintendent Janelle Pope, who heads the district's human resources department, said the district has seen many examples in recent years of teachers leaving Jackson for higher-paying jobs elsewhere. She also said recruits have turned down offers and accepted jobs at higher-paying districts.
Tornetto and colleague Christy Shinn, the choral director, said while Jackson's district is large, it still has a small-town feel. Tornetto and Shinn are now teaching children of parents they also taught. Jackson has a reputation for keeping its teachers for a long time, creating continuity and pride. Teachers are known by name and reputation in the Jackson community.
Tornetto said those same teachers who have taught generations of students are being affected by inflation, like everyone else. While teachers don't get into the profession for money, sooner or later, teachers will leave if they can teach for more elsewhere. Many teachers decide to leave teaching altogether for other types of jobs.
The district has not offered specifics as to how the funds will be distributed across the teaching experience spectrum. Data shows that Jackson teacher pay is less competitive on the experienced end of the salary spectrum than at the beginning. District officials have used the word "competitive" when talking about the desired salary outcome delivered by Proposition I.
Assistant superintendent Matt Lacy, who oversees finance at the district, said "competitive" means equal to or greater than other schools in the region. Beyond that, he said it's difficult to know exactly how everything will shake out.
"Forecasting next year's budget is incredibly complex," Lacy wrote in an emailed response to questions. "Essentially, we run budget forecasts (in our financial software) on different tiers of raises and the accompanying benefits. We also talk to all of our principals and directors to conduct a needs analysis for their school or program. We put all of this information together and work backward to ensure the increases in salaries and expenditures are balanced and sustainable."
Lacy said the funding will also go to make compensation competitive to district employees and contractors who are not teachers.
"It may take a couple of years to boost salaries to the desired level," he said. "If both I and N pass, it is our goal to provide a raise exceeding what is typical for our district. However, we may have to do this for several years to achieve our salary goal."
Teacher pay has become a political talking point across the country. Missouri, which ranks near the bottom of all states in teacher pay has begun to address the issue, starting with the governor.
Last year, Missouri's minimum starting salary was $25,000, which ranked last among the states. Gov. Mike Parson said in his state of the state speech, "this is unacceptable and we must do better." The legislature passed a bill to raise a starting teacher's salary to $38,000 for one year. Parson pledged to do the same this year, pledging $32 million. The state minimum remains at $25,000 annually, but districts must pay the $38,000 in order to receive their share of the $32 million. Parson said his administration plans to propose the grant every year.
Jackson officials explained that they raised the starting teacher salary to $38,000 to match Parson's number, but did not take the grant because the district did not want to be locked into that amount without a consistent and reliable revenue source.
Some lawmakers and education advocates are calling for the $38,000 minimum salary to become permanent. Proposals being discussed at the federal level are suggesting a starting salary of $60,000.
A study by Economic Policy Institute showed that, across the country, teachers are paid less than other professions requiring a college education, a situation that "has worsened considerably over time." The study found that the average weekly wages of public school teachers, adjusted only for inflation, increased by $29 from 1996 to 2021, compared to other college graduates who saw a $445 weekly increase.
MTSA data showed Missouri's estimated classroom teacher salary was ranked No. 46 in the country.
As such, school districts, funded with tax dollars from different local, state and federal pockets, are finding it more difficult to recruit teachers. Stagnant revenue, combined with the difficulty in recruiting teachers, have nudged some 150 school districts to adopt four-day school weeks. That's not in the proposed actions for Jackson if the tax does not pass, at least not yet. But because of its growth in the student body and inflation, Jackson has more than just a teacher-pay problem. The district's financial situation has steadily declined for several years, with end-of-fiscal-year balances shrinking.
Officials said the district needs a revenue boost not just to give teachers raises, but to prevent significant cuts in staffing and services. The district has said if Prop I doesn't pass it will consider freezing teacher salaries, increasing class sizes through teacher attrition, cutting back on insurance coverage, closing the Millersville and Gordonville elementary schools, cutting back on supplies and equipment and eliminating bus transportation to students living within a certain mile radius of their school. Payroll costs, which include salary and benefits, account for 73 percent of the district's operating budget. Most of the remaining portion of the operating budget includes fixed costs such as utilities and bus transportation.
School district officials say a family owning a $200,000 home will pay roughly 96 cents a day to cover the tax increases. Another way of saying that is that it's nearly $30 a month.
Taxpayers, also feeling the effects of inflation, will be faced with the decision of paying hundreds of dollars more annually so that the school district can pay teachers more.
Superintendent Scott Smith said he, his team and others have discussed that very issue. Smith said the district would not be asking for more if it weren't a dire need for the district.
Shall the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District R-II of Cape Girardeau County, Missouri be authorized to increase the operating tax levy of the District by $0.47 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property for the purpose of paying general operating expenses of the District, including attracting and retaining quality teachers and staff, protecting programs and class sizes, and continuing transportation services? If this proposition is approved the adjusted operating levy of the District is estimated to be $3.9098 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Shall the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District R-II of Cape Girardeau County, Missouri borrow money in the amount of $60,000,000 for the purposes of (a) acquiring, purchasing, renovating, constructing, furnishing, and equipping school sites, buildings and related facilities, including but not limited to (1) purchasing, constructing, or remodeling classroom space at the high school, (2) renovations to increase security, (3) classroom and gymnasium additions at North Elementary, (4) repairing and replacing roofs, and (5) a performing arts center, and (b) refinancing outstanding leasehold obligations and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof resulting in an estimated increase to the debt service property tax of $0.44 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to increase from $0.3600 to $0.8000 per $100 assessed valuation of real and personal property.
