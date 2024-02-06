Tea party fundraiser to be held

The Chaffee Community Care Portal will be holding a women's tea party from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21. The tea party will be held at the Chaffee American Legion Hall, 217 S. Frisco St., in Chaffee, Missouri.

Women of all ages are invited to the afternoon tea party lunch, made up of lunch, drinks and desserts, which will be included in the ticket cost.

The lunch will consist of fresh salads, as well as a variety of sandwich and soup options. There will be a variety of tea and other beverage choices. Dessert will consist of a variety of sweet traditional tea party options. Cupcakes from Takes the Cake will be provided as well.

There will be door prizes, a photo booth and an inspirational message at no additional charge. For an additional cost, guests will be able to purchase raffle tickets.

Angela Bedwell will provide mini photography sessions for $30 throughout the event.