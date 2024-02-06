Tea party fundraiser to be held

The Chaffee Community Care Portal will be holding a women's tea party from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21. The tea party will be held at the Chaffee American Legion Hall, 217 S. Frisco St., in Chaffee, Missouri.
Women of all ages are invited to the afternoon tea party lunch, made up of lunch, drinks and desserts, which will be included in the ticket cost.
The lunch will consist of fresh salads, as well as a variety of sandwich and soup options. There will be a variety of tea and other beverage choices. Dessert will consist of a variety of sweet traditional tea party options. Cupcakes from Takes the Cake will be provided as well.
There will be door prizes, a photo booth and an inspirational message at no additional charge. For an additional cost, guests will be able to purchase raffle tickets.
Angela Bedwell will provide mini photography sessions for $30 throughout the event.
Mckelvey Steger from Ritter Real Estate will give an inspirational message to attendees. Floral arrangements from the local Chaffee Flower Shop will be centerpieces and will be given as door prizes.
The Chaffee Community Care Portal started in August 2020 when a member of the town saw there was a need for an organization such as this to help those in the community.
Micki Horrell, vice president and event coordinator of the Chaffee Community Care Portal, said they do many events each month and throughout the year, such as diaper drives, free dinners three Saturdays a month, as well as community events including a Halloween party, Santa workshop and a Touch-A-Truck event. The organization was able to give out scholarships to Chaffee graduates this year.
"We're trying to get the word out about the care portal and let people know what it is we do, and we are trying to raise funds because we operate solely on volunteers and donations," Horrell said.
Tickets are limited and must be bought before Saturday, May 13. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $5 for children and $60 for a table of six. They can be bought at www.eventcreate.com/e/cccptea.
