TBY Active Living Expo returns next week at Century Casino

Health screenings, workshops and demonstrations designed for people who are retired or approaching retirement will be offered during the sixth annual The Best Years Active Living Expo on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System, the expo will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.
The Best Years is a rustmedia publication focusing on events and topics in Southeast Missouri related to the 50-plus age demographic.
Jamie Phillips, rustmedia project and event manager, said The Best Years is excited to partner with Saint Francis Healthcare System on the expo event.
"The Active Living Expo is a great opportunity for community members to come together to grow, learn and enjoy each other's company," Phillips said. "It truly embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement."
Phillips said the event will feature demonstrations of ballroom dancing by Cape Ballroom and cardio drumming by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. She said workshops will be held on family history, led by Marybeth Niederkorn, and life in rural America with Victor Wilburn.
She said Master Gardener Anne Foust will offer a class on beginner and container gardening, and there will be a meeting of The Best Years Book Club with Patti Miinch. Phillips said Elite Travel Inc. will hold a workshop on avoiding travel scams and PC Medical Centers will host a discussion on avoiding joint surgery.
Phillips said Saint Francis Healthcare System will offer a workshop on cancer prevention, and the Saint Francis Mobile Wellness bus will be offering mammograms for those 40 or older who have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months.
Multiple vendors will be offering free health screenings and samples, as well as door prize giveaways throughout the day, Phillips said.
For more information and a full schedule of activities, visit www.expo.semissourian.com.
