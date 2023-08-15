TBY Active Living Expo returns next week at Century Casino

Health screenings, workshops and demonstrations designed for people who are retired or approaching retirement will be offered during the sixth annual The Best Years Active Living Expo on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System, the expo will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

The Best Years is a rustmedia publication focusing on events and topics in Southeast Missouri related to the 50-plus age demographic.

Jamie Phillips, rustmedia project and event manager, said The Best Years is excited to partner with Saint Francis Healthcare System on the expo event.

"The Active Living Expo is a great opportunity for community members to come together to grow, learn and enjoy each other's company," Phillips said. "It truly embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement."