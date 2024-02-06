Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in New Madrid

ST. LOUIS — At age 96, Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan. He’s traveled from his rural Missouri home to St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, to see her in concert.

On Monday, in the midst of a thunderstorm, the concert came to the World War II combat veteran, a surprise visit from the singer and her parents.

He had hosted 72 people for a family Christmas a day earlier. Many of his relatives were still there when a van pulled into the driveway of his home in New Madrid.

“My daughter opened the door and said, ‘It’s Taylor Swift!’” Porter said Tuesday. “I couldn’t believe it. It’s not a miracle but I’d say it’s pretty close.”

Swift spent about an hour talking with Porter and family. Then, on the enclosed back porch, she sang her 2014 No. 1 hit, “Shake It Off,” with dozens of Porter’s relatives joining in.

Taylor Swift, center, visits with the Porter family Monday in New Madrid, Missouri, as more than 50 family members filled the home for the surprise visit. Courtesy

“The whole family was singing along on the back porch,” Porter said. “I though the police might come by!”

Porter likes his classic country, but he has been a fan of the 27-year-old singer ever since she burst onto the music scene as a teenager.