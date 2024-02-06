Taste of home in Bollinger County

Fried catfish, homemade chicken and dumplings, the best hamburgers in the county -- Bollinger County is no stranger to small-town charm and homemade food. From general stores to hideaway restaurants, each of the presented Bollinger County establishments offer a variety of homemade specials in small-town atmospheres.
Entering the Grassy General Store on State Highway 34, near the Castor River, and just east of the western county line, is like cruising into a 1960s feel-good movie. Lisa Frymire, the store's owner, has one aisle set up with tables, so customers can eat one of the homemade plate specials she serves. Or, sometimes, the locals just come in to sit and chat for a spell. Four nearby campgrounds keep a steady stream of customers strolling through the wooden screen door. Gas can be bought at the front of the store, and groceries inside.
The menu offers a daily special that is made fresh daily, and apple and lite cherry pie are also available.
Lisa Frymire is the owner.
This month, the Leopold Country Store will be 103 years old. The store sits next to the Catholic church in the heart of Leopold and offers fresh lunchmeat; homemade sausage, brats and hamburger; groceries; sewing, quilting and needlework supplies; farm feed; and other grocery items. The store also has a large supply of nails, screws and other small items of carpentry.
The homemade meals are served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's fried chicken on Mondays, barbecue pork steaks and bratwurst on Tuesday; pork chops on Wednesday; Thursday is something different each week; and Friday is fried fish or lasagna. The store also offers homemade desserts of pies and cakes.
Cindy Arnzen owns the Leopold Country Store. She often posts photos of the daily specials on the Leopold Country Store Facebook page. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"We're known for our hamburgers," said Ronald Reagan, the owner of the Highway 51 Express. The store is located on Highway 51, a few miles south of Patton. "We make everything as close to homemade as possible."
The 51 Express has daily plate specials, a convenience store, and it also has gasoline and diesel pumps at the front of the store. The store is a smoke-free environment. "We work with the Bollinger County Health Department to offer a healthy menu," said Reagan.
"We serve breakfast all day," said Vickie Welker, Reagan's partner. The store also boasts a selection of homemade pies made by Regina Slinkard, the store manager.
The Highway 51 Express posts its menus on its Facebook page.
Another popular spot in Patton is Bonnie's Cafe. The cafe sits next to the auction in Patton, just northeast of the intersection of State Highways 51 and 72. The restaurant is on Highway 72.
Each day, the restaurant has a daily special. The catfish is fresh and never frozen, said Sedonna Rubright, a cook. On the Friday and Saturday, the specials are all-you-can-eat of catfish, pork tenderloin, chicken or shrimp. The cooks bake a variety of homemade pies and cakes.
Unlike the Highway 51 Express, smoking is allowed in the restaurant, except for on Friday and Saturday evening when families arrive. Also, Bonnie's does not accept credit or debit cards -- cash or check only is accepted.
At the far west side of Bollinger County, at the junction of Highways A and O, the Hideaway Cafe offers endless cups of coffee, fried catfish and a plentiful menu of homemade specials and desserts.
Owned by Randy and Linda Smith since 2011, the building is said to have been built during the 19th century. Besides good food, the rustic building is charming and a refreshing spot to get away for a delicious and serene dinner in the woods.
Because the Smiths are looking at retirement, the restaurant is now up for sale. But, it's still running. The catfish is fried in peanut oil, said Randy, is one of his secrets that distinguishes the restaurant's fried foods.
