All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 19, 2018

Taste of home in Bollinger County

Fried catfish, homemade chicken and dumplings, the best hamburgers in the county -- Bollinger County is no stranger to small-town charm and homemade food. From general stores to hideaway restaurants, each of the presented Bollinger County establishments offer a variety of homemade specials in small-town atmospheres...

Julie Pruitt
Cindy Arnzen, owner, poses at the Leopold Country Store that is celebrating 103 years of business. Daily homemade specials and other homemade items are availble to guests.
Cindy Arnzen, owner, poses at the Leopold Country Store that is celebrating 103 years of business. Daily homemade specials and other homemade items are availble to guests.Julie Pruitt ~ Banner Press

Fried catfish, homemade chicken and dumplings, the best hamburgers in the county -- Bollinger County is no stranger to small-town charm and homemade food. From general stores to hideaway restaurants, each of the presented Bollinger County establishments offer a variety of homemade specials in small-town atmospheres.

Grassy General Store

Entering the Grassy General Store on State Highway 34, near the Castor River, and just east of the western county line, is like cruising into a 1960s feel-good movie. Lisa Frymire, the store's owner, has one aisle set up with tables, so customers can eat one of the homemade plate specials she serves. Or, sometimes, the locals just come in to sit and chat for a spell. Four nearby campgrounds keep a steady stream of customers strolling through the wooden screen door. Gas can be bought at the front of the store, and groceries inside.

The menu offers a daily special that is made fresh daily, and apple and lite cherry pie are also available.

Lisa Frymire is the owner.

Mila Ann Robison and her mother, Sedonna Rubright (peeking from behind the counter) work at Bonnie's Cafe in Patton next to the auction. Homemade plates are served daily, on Friday and Saturday Bonnie's offers all-you-can eat specials.
Mila Ann Robison and her mother, Sedonna Rubright (peeking from behind the counter) work at Bonnie's Cafe in Patton next to the auction. Homemade plates are served daily, on Friday and Saturday Bonnie's offers all-you-can eat specials.

Leopold Country Store

This month, the Leopold Country Store will be 103 years old. The store sits next to the Catholic church in the heart of Leopold and offers fresh lunchmeat; homemade sausage, brats and hamburger; groceries; sewing, quilting and needlework supplies; farm feed; and other grocery items. The store also has a large supply of nails, screws and other small items of carpentry.

The homemade meals are served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's fried chicken on Mondays, barbecue pork steaks and bratwurst on Tuesday; pork chops on Wednesday; Thursday is something different each week; and Friday is fried fish or lasagna. The store also offers homemade desserts of pies and cakes.

Cindy Arnzen owns the Leopold Country Store. She often posts photos of the daily specials on the Leopold Country Store Facebook page. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Highway 51 Express

"We're known for our hamburgers," said Ronald Reagan, the owner of the Highway 51 Express. The store is located on Highway 51, a few miles south of Patton. "We make everything as close to homemade as possible."

The 51 Express has daily plate specials, a convenience store, and it also has gasoline and diesel pumps at the front of the store. The store is a smoke-free environment. "We work with the Bollinger County Health Department to offer a healthy menu," said Reagan.

"We serve breakfast all day," said Vickie Welker, Reagan's partner. The store also boasts a selection of homemade pies made by Regina Slinkard, the store manager.

The Highway 51 Express posts its menus on its Facebook page.

Bonnie's Cafe

Another popular spot in Patton is Bonnie's Cafe. The cafe sits next to the auction in Patton, just northeast of the intersection of State Highways 51 and 72. The restaurant is on Highway 72.

Each day, the restaurant has a daily special. The catfish is fresh and never frozen, said Sedonna Rubright, a cook. On the Friday and Saturday, the specials are all-you-can-eat of catfish, pork tenderloin, chicken or shrimp. The cooks bake a variety of homemade pies and cakes.

Unlike the Highway 51 Express, smoking is allowed in the restaurant, except for on Friday and Saturday evening when families arrive. Also, Bonnie's does not accept credit or debit cards -- cash or check only is accepted.

The Hideaway Cafe

At the far west side of Bollinger County, at the junction of Highways A and O, the Hideaway Cafe offers endless cups of coffee, fried catfish and a plentiful menu of homemade specials and desserts.

Owned by Randy and Linda Smith since 2011, the building is said to have been built during the 19th century. Besides good food, the rustic building is charming and a refreshing spot to get away for a delicious and serene dinner in the woods.

Because the Smiths are looking at retirement, the restaurant is now up for sale. But, it's still running. The catfish is fried in peanut oil, said Randy, is one of his secrets that distinguishes the restaurant's fried foods.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy