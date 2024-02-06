Taste of home in Bollinger County

Fried catfish, homemade chicken and dumplings, the best hamburgers in the county -- Bollinger County is no stranger to small-town charm and homemade food. From general stores to hideaway restaurants, each of the presented Bollinger County establishments offer a variety of homemade specials in small-town atmospheres.

Grassy General Store

Entering the Grassy General Store on State Highway 34, near the Castor River, and just east of the western county line, is like cruising into a 1960s feel-good movie. Lisa Frymire, the store's owner, has one aisle set up with tables, so customers can eat one of the homemade plate specials she serves. Or, sometimes, the locals just come in to sit and chat for a spell. Four nearby campgrounds keep a steady stream of customers strolling through the wooden screen door. Gas can be bought at the front of the store, and groceries inside.

The menu offers a daily special that is made fresh daily, and apple and lite cherry pie are also available.

Lisa Frymire is the owner.

Mila Ann Robison and her mother, Sedonna Rubright (peeking from behind the counter) work at Bonnie's Cafe in Patton next to the auction. Homemade plates are served daily, on Friday and Saturday Bonnie's offers all-you-can eat specials.

Leopold Country Store

This month, the Leopold Country Store will be 103 years old. The store sits next to the Catholic church in the heart of Leopold and offers fresh lunchmeat; homemade sausage, brats and hamburger; groceries; sewing, quilting and needlework supplies; farm feed; and other grocery items. The store also has a large supply of nails, screws and other small items of carpentry.

The homemade meals are served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's fried chicken on Mondays, barbecue pork steaks and bratwurst on Tuesday; pork chops on Wednesday; Thursday is something different each week; and Friday is fried fish or lasagna. The store also offers homemade desserts of pies and cakes.

Cindy Arnzen owns the Leopold Country Store. She often posts photos of the daily specials on the Leopold Country Store Facebook page. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.