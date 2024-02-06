Tanker overturns near Buzzi Unicem cement plant

Emergency crews closed a section of South Sprigg Street near the plant for more than six hours as they worked to handle the hazardous situation and clear the roadway. Morris said a nearby railway was also closed to prevent the highly flammable substances from igniting during the containment efforts.

The mixed waste materials inside the overturned tanker are used as fuel at the plant.

“It wasn’t an immediate danger to anyone because we didn’t have product leaking out of that tank,” Morris said of the mixed waste fuel materials inside the tanker. “And that’s very fortunate. If this would’ve been someone traveling a little bit faster speed, that might not have been the case.”

The most hazardous aspect of the situation, according to Morris, came from the flammability of the materials inside the tanker.

Static electricity was dissipated by the hazardous materials team to ensure the flammable materials were not ignited during the operation, and foam was used to help contain the accident. A vacuum was used to drain a portion of the mixed waste from the tanker before the tanker was separated from the cab, and both were set upright by Midwest Truck Inc. wrecking crews, according to Morris.

The damaged cab was towed from the scene, according to Morris, and the partially drained tanker was towed to the alternative fuels area at Buzzi Unicem.