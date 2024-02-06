Tamatha Crowson: Rising from homelessness

Tamatha Crowson of Cape Girardeau is a successful personal trainer, business owner and founder of the largest boot camp challenge in the nation. Over the past four years, she has immersed herself in a mindset of perseverance, hustle and drive. She has created strong connections with people in the community and believes healthy relationships — first with yourself and then with others — is the key to success. But to get where she is today, Crowson has had her fair share of struggle, and for a time, she was homeless. This is her story.

Native to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, Crowson grew up the oldest of two children until the age of nine. At that point, her mom remarried and she gained a stepfather and two more siblings. Looking back, it was this transition from oldest to middle child where she “got lost in the shuffle,” slowly putting into motion a string of choices and decisions that would deeply impact her future.

After high school, Crowson began taking classes toward a major in psychology, first attending Missouri State University in Springfield, then transferring to Mizzou and finally ending up at Mississippi State University, where she switched majors and graduated with a degree in fitness management. Though happy to be in the fitness world, she never quite settled in one place or in one relationship. For years, she moved in and out of marriages and towns, admittedly burning a few bridges along the way.

By 2013, Crowson was operating as a single mom of two boys and feeling down on her luck. She ended up living in a homeless shelter with one of her children for approximately five months. By 2014, she had hit a low and attempted suicide. As bad as that experience was, Crowson says she believes “that was a turning point for me.” Having a few connections left in Cape Girardeau, she packed up her belongings and set out for a fresh start, leaving her two young boys behind.

For about a year, Crowson lived with friends and worked part-time as a trainer. After establishing housing, her boys joined her in Cape Girardeau. She was making progress, but by continuing to earn minimum wage, she was quickly falling behind. It was at this time Crowson received assistance from the Community Caring Council’s housing program.

“I tried for a long time to get assistance,” Crowson said. “You had to almost sleep by your phone so you didn’t miss the call.”