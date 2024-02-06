Symposium presenter says x-factors key to economic future

Economic futurist Andrew Busch presented about economic trends as the keynote speaker at the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30.

"As a futurist, I'm not going to give you the future," Busch said to hundreds of attendees at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center. "I'm going to show you the path to the future."

Busch is the former first chief market intelligence officer for the U.S. government and has provided market briefings to the White House, U.S. Congress, the Federal Reserve Board and U.S. Treasury staff.

During his presentation, Busch laid out various "x-factors", or potential scenarios that could impact the American economy in the near future. These included events such as global conflicts, cybersecurity attacks, a government shutdown or President Joe Biden suffering health issues.

Speaking of Biden, Busch previewed some of the discussed policy positions of Democrat and Republican agendas following the 2024 presidential election and provided his thoughts on what would and would not work from either one.

Politics played only a small role in Busch's presentation. Leading off his speech, Busch discussed how the coronavirus- related shutdowns were detrimental to the American economy, but it has recovered since then.

However, he said the gross domestic product is almost certainly going to slow over the course of the next year. Busch was confident the country would not experience a recession.

The majority of the American economy, some 70%, is based on consumer spending, Busch said. Of that, 70% is from services and only 30% is from goods. During the pandemic, he said, spending went up on goods because services were often unavailable.

"That's part of the reason we had such a problem with inflation through the goods sector, because there was such huge demand and not enough goods getting produced," he said. Nowadays, however, Busch said the demand for services is increasing.