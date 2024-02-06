Sweet Corn Festival to be held this weekend in East Prairie

The Sweet Corn Festival will be Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24, in East Prairie, Missouri.

The festival will start at 10 a.m. Friday with vendors selling their food and crafts for a soft start to the weekend. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., there will be a fish fry fundraiser held by Nutrition Center. The fish fry will be at 304 E. Main St. Tickets are $15, and carry-out will be available.

Those attending Friday can enjoy the Main Street party, with a baby photo contest, live music from Finley River Bros, fireworks and more, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Those who would like to compete in the Huskers 5K — www.huskers5k.com — will be able to register at 6 p.m., with the race starting at 6:30 p.m. According to the website, this is a flat course that allows runners to still enjoy the festivities. Runners will be timed with awards presented — and strawberry shortcake for the winner — at the end.

Saturday will start off bright and early with the Tour De Corn Bike Ride. This will be the 22nd year for the ride, put on by the Tour De Corn Committee. Registration and packet pickup for the bike ride will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Main Street Pantry. The ride will start at the Family Life Center, 322 N. Washington St.