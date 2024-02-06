Swan picks up two votes in Cape County official results

The Republican primary race for state Senate District 27 tightened a bit Friday, but only by two votes.
Cape Girardeau County elections personnel released official results from Tuesday's primary voting, and the final tally in the race between two state representatives -- Kathy Swan and Holly Rehder -- showed a net gain of two votes for Swan. She carried Cape Girardeau County 8,602 to 5,789. However, Rehder built a lead in her home county, Scott County, and was ahead by 141 votes after all had been counted Tuesday night.
Swan's vote pickup narrowed the tally to 139 votes across the district.
Swan has not conceded the race and has not indicated if she will seek a recount in the race, decided by .4%.
The additional votes were from provisional ballots cast Tuesday and any overseas or military ballots that arrived by Friday's noon deadline, according to County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.
