Swan picks up two votes in Cape County official results

The Republican primary race for state Senate District 27 tightened a bit Friday, but only by two votes.

Cape Girardeau County elections personnel released official results from Tuesday's primary voting, and the final tally in the race between two state representatives -- Kathy Swan and Holly Rehder -- showed a net gain of two votes for Swan. She carried Cape Girardeau County 8,602 to 5,789. However, Rehder built a lead in her home county, Scott County, and was ahead by 141 votes after all had been counted Tuesday night.