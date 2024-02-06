"And we won't stop there," Hartwick said. "We are on a mission. Our country needs more cultural centers. Our kids need more inspiration and exposure to the arts."

Now living in Venice, California, Hartwick and her partner, Sasha Gorskaya, born in the Baltic region of northern Europe, are happy to call the United States home. Neither came from an arts background, Hartwick studied psychology, and Gorskaya majored in journalism, but both had a love for ballet from a young age. Hartwick said she became enchanted when she first saw the Nutcracker ballet at the age of 6.

"Mice were scary, and Clara was the most beautiful girl I have seen," Hartwick said. "I immediately tried to stand on my toes, as I see many little audience members still do at our shows during intermission. I still remember the clarity of the story; ballet is special this way -- it speaks to anyone. Even a child can understand what the dancers say without words."

World Series Ballet also has touring productions of other classics. Gorskaya said they chose the most beloved ballets of all times when creating their company.

"We both are very passionate about creating Broadway-worthy ballet productions and making fun doing it," Gorskaya said. "We build a 'family-style' business. Where everyone is involved and cares. We grow together, supporting each other and it is a beautiful thing to see and feel."

Hartwick said the cast members come from 10 countries across the world, from Poland and Belarus to Japan and Italy. She said audiences will be amazed at the dancers' execution of the most difficult choreography that is only achievable with talent and discipline. She said even if people don't know anything about ballet, and maybe think they won't like it, they've probably heard of "Swan Lake".

"Ballet is not boring," Hartwick said. "However, some people might think so before coming to our show. It is a wonderful art form, and we are here to prove it with the vivid scenery, amazing costumes, and the classic choreography, adapted to the modern world. 'Swan Lake' is the most celebrated ballet of all times. Aren't you curious to see why?"