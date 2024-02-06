Suspicious package sent to IRS building in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A suspicious package that smelled like ammonia sickened several people at an IRS building in downtown Kansas City on Friday, federal authorities said.

Local officials said about 10 people reported being ill, including vomiting and nausea, after the package arrived at the sprawling building's mailroom Friday morning.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Lucy Martinez said some people reported feeling ill with "watery eyes," and several people were evaluated and treated at hospitals.

Two people were treated at nearby St. Luke's Hospital, where they were in good condition, spokeswoman Laurel Gifford said.