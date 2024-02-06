Suspicious fires not always 'arson'

Though a dozen fires in and around Cape Girardeau in the past six months have been labeled as "arsons" on the city police department's website, it's doubtful those cases will result in criminal convictions, according to the city's fire marshal.

Greg Hecht of Cape Girardeau Fire Department said proving arson includes intent to do harm, and few suspicious fires lead investigators to discover evidence of harmful intent.

Suspicious fires may well be accidental, such as those started when trespassers let a heating fire or candle used for illumination get out of control. Lit cigarettes are also likely culprits in some fires when no utility service or natural first-starting phenomenon, such as lightning, is present.

Hecht said the past year saw 52 structure fires in the city. He estimated in a given year 5% to 10% of fires in the city may be suspicious.

In the past 13 months, the city has seen three high-profile fires with suspicious origins.