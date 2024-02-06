An intended act of kindness resulted in a carjacking on Interstate 55 on Wednesday in Perry County, Missouri.

A Perryville, Missouri, woman traveling northbound on I-55 stopped to assist two adults with a small child after an apparent crash.

Stephanie Moll, 37, put the child in the backseat of her SUV to shield her from the cold.

While Moll fastened the child's seat belt, according to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the two adults entered the front of Moll's SUV and drove off. The vehicle ran over one of Moll's legs and broke it.

Moll's SUV was later found in Mississippi County, Arkansas, and authorities arrested 22-year-old Victoria Smith of Memphis, Tennessee.

Schaaf said his office is trying to identify the other person involved in the crime.