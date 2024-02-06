Suspect taken into custody in Perryville school threats case

Perryville, Missouri, police said Sunday, Jan. 15, a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perryville public schools.

At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Police Chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came Saturday morning, Jan. 14.

A Perry County Sheriff’s Office officer, who serves as a school resource officer, received information from a police officer in Herculaneum, Missouri, about a juvenile student who recently transferred to the Perryville district.

Separately, a police detective received information from a school resource officer in Fredericktown, Missouri, with information about a suspect.