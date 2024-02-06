Suspect sought after incident on LaCroix Trail

The Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report about 11:20 a.m. Sunday of a man masturbating in the woods near the Cape LaCroix Trail, according to public-information officer Rick Schmidt.

The incident occurred behind Quality Car Wash at 1354 N. Mount Auburn Road, between the Osage Centre and Hopper Road, Schmidt said. Witnesses who spoke with police at the scene described the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a red shirt and tight khaki pants.

Officers spent the rest of the afternoon searching for the suspect, but he is not in police custody.

Although the suspect is still at large, Schmidt said the situation is being investigated and officers are working to provide an increased police presence along the trail.