Suspect says 'God told me to do it' after fatal crash

MARSHFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri tractor-trailer driver accused of crashing into a pickup truck and killing two people told investigators "God told me to do it," according to court documents.

Adam Housley, 33, of Mountain Grove was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder in the crash a day earlier that killed Tisha Briggs, 48, and Leo Walker, 47.

According to a probable-cause statement, a witness told investigators Housley was looking at his cellphone and didn't hit the brakes before crashing into the back of the victims' pickup truck as it sat at a red light on U.S. 60 in the southwest Missouri town of Seymour.

Troopers said the vehicle was pushed into the back of another tractor-trailer.

Briggs, Walker and a dog also in the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither truck driver was injured.