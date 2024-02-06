All sections
February 3, 2017

Suspect in multiple burglaries arrested in Perry County

Ben Kleine

Perry County, Missouri, sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a Perryville man they said is responsible for multiple burglaries and thefts between Dec. 24 and Tuesday.

Mark Christisen is accused of stealing such items as a 5-gallon gas can, an angle grinder, a case of frozen frog legs, a case of frozen pies and a crate of processed deer meat.

The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Christisen with three counts of second-degree burglary, felony stealing, four counts of misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

A witness told sheriff's deputies Christisen broke into a barn Dec. 24 on Perry County Road 402 and stole a full 5-gallon gas can and an angle grinder, according to a probable-cause statement written by detective Jason Klaus.

The owner of the barn said Christisen crashed his vehicle near his property Dec. 26, but he did not notice the missing items until later that day, Klaus wrote.

The owner of West End Tavern in Frohna, Missouri, told deputies he had captured Christisen on video breaking into an outdoor freezer Jan. 12 and taking several cases of food and a crate of processed deer meat, according to the statement.

The witness from the earlier burglary confirmed Christisen also broke into the freezer at the tavern and stole two tool boxes from a truck in the tavern's parking lot, Klaus wrote.

The witness said Christisen stole a power washer from a residence on Route C in Frohna a few days after the burglary at the tavern, according to the statement.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office shared information that Christisen was in possession of a stolen utility trailer from Concrete Castings, previously reported stolen Dec. 3, according to the statement.

Perry County deputies found a 10-foot utility trailer in the driveway of Christisen's residence in the 900 block of Perry County Road 702, Klaus wrote.

The same witness from the other thefts confirmed Christisen had stolen the trailer, according to the statement.

Deputies executed a search warrant for a 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe at the residence and found two small baggies, a plastic container, two spoons and five syringes, which all field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address:

1000 block Perry County Road 402, Frohna, Mo.

