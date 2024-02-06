Suspect in Monday's shooting is in custody

According to Hann, the suspect and victim knew each other and became engaged in a confrontation on the suspect's property. Hann said the victim was shot twice in the torso.

A witness at the scene Monday described the victim being shot only once but suffering two wounds, a "through-and-through" scenario with an entry wound and an exit wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A warrant was issued for Garmon's arrest for armed criminal action and first-degree assault. He was being held at Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond.