Suspect in Monday's shooting is in custody

A man is in custody following a Labor Day shooting in Cape Girardeau.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department, authorities took into custody a suspect who allegedly shot a man near the intersection of North Park Avenue and Themis Street at about 3 p.m. Monday, outside his home.
Hann said the suspect, 34-year-old Jamala L. Garmon, was located at the scene. Officers also located a handgun near Garmon at the home.
According to Hann, the suspect and victim knew each other and became engaged in a confrontation on the suspect's property. Hann said the victim was shot twice in the torso.
A witness at the scene Monday described the victim being shot only once but suffering two wounds, a "through-and-through" scenario with an entry wound and an exit wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A warrant was issued for Garmon's arrest for armed criminal action and first-degree assault. He was being held at Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond.
