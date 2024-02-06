All sections
September 8, 2021

Suspect in Monday's shooting is in custody

A man is in custody following a Labor Day shooting in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department, authorities took into custody a suspect who allegedly shot a man near the intersection of North Park Avenue and Themis Street at about 3 p.m. Monday, outside his home...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Jamala Garmon
Jamala Garmon

A man is in custody following a Labor Day shooting in Cape Girardeau.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department, authorities took into custody a suspect who allegedly shot a man near the intersection of North Park Avenue and Themis Street at about 3 p.m. Monday, outside his home.

Hann said the suspect, 34-year-old Jamala L. Garmon, was located at the scene. Officers also located a handgun near Garmon at the home.

According to Hann, the suspect and victim knew each other and became engaged in a confrontation on the suspect's property. Hann said the victim was shot twice in the torso.

A witness at the scene Monday described the victim being shot only once but suffering two wounds, a "through-and-through" scenario with an entry wound and an exit wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A warrant was issued for Garmon's arrest for armed criminal action and first-degree assault. He was being held at Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond.

