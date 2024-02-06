A suspect connected to posting threats of violence toward Cape Girardeau Public Schools on social media has been apprehended and is facing “serious charges".
According to communication from the district to families on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the suspect was “quickly identified” during local law enforcement’s investigation. No other information about the suspect was available on Tuesday.
“Please know that we will continue to cooperate with the authorities to ensure that anyone who makes a threat against our schools or campuses will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the district’s message said.
CGPS expressed its appreciation to families for their patience as the district worked with local law enforcement.
“We understand the desire for immediate information in these types of situations,” the district’s message said. “However, to protect the integrity of the criminal investigation and potential prosecution, we are limited in the details that we can provide.
“We are grateful to our School Resource Officers (SRO), the Cape Girardeau Police Department and local agents from the FBI for their collaboration in keeping our students and schools safe. School safety is a team effort, and we are asking our families for your help.”
The district repeated its guidance that students and families not share or post potential threats and instead report them to Missouri’s official reporting mechanism Courage2Report by calling (866) 748-7047 or texting “C2R” to 738477 to receive a link to an anonymous tip form. Additionally, threats can be reported to the school’s administrators.
“In addition to reporting any threatening messages or suspicious activity, please talk to your children about the importance of using social media in a responsible manner,” CGSP said.
