A suspect connected to posting threats of violence toward Cape Girardeau Public Schools on social media has been apprehended and is facing “serious charges".

According to communication from the district to families on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the suspect was “quickly identified” during local law enforcement’s investigation. No other information about the suspect was available on Tuesday.

“Please know that we will continue to cooperate with the authorities to ensure that anyone who makes a threat against our schools or campuses will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the district’s message said.

CGPS expressed its appreciation to families for their patience as the district worked with local law enforcement.