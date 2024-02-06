As he remains held in police custody on a no-bond warrant, Nicholas J. Proffitt now faces state and federal charges as a result of his alleged attack on the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.

In a Wednesday night news release, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen for the Eastern District of Missouri announced Proffitt was charged with federal arson charges for maliciously damaging a building by means of a fire.

Jensen also extended his thanks to all law enforcement agencies involved for their “quick and effective response” to the crime.

The release stated the charges come as a result of investigations by the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Perryville (Missouri) Police Department.

According to the release, video footage from inside the Islamic Center showed Proffitt throwing objects through a glass window, causing it to break. Proffitt threw two containers into the center through the broken window and stepped through to enter the building.

Nicholas Proffitt

“Proffitt then picked up the containers and splashed liquid inside the Center,” the release stated. “Proffitt ignited the fire with some type of fire starter. The blaze began immediately and appeared to be accelerated by the liquid that was poured in the building.”

The federal case will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, according to the release.

“To people of faith in our nation, houses of worship are sacred places,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division stated in the release. “Attacks against houses of worship are attacks against people of faith and their right to exercise their religion freely and without fear. The Justice Department will defend the right of all people in our country to exercise their religion, no matter the creed.”