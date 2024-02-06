Suspect dies after being shot by deputy sheriff

Windbigler said at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy sheriff tried to stop Langley on Interstate 55, but Langley allegedly fled. The pursuit ended on state Route D when the vehicle Langley was driving slid off the roadway, rendering it inoperable.

Windbigler said Langley exited the vehicle with a knife. The deputy -- not identified -- deployed a Taser, with "no effect on the suspect." Langley continued to approach the deputy, who fired his sidearm, striking Langley once.

The state Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.