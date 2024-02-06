All sections
NewsMay 13, 2022
Suspect dies after being shot by deputy sheriff
The suspect involved in a pursuit that led to a confrontation with authorities has died from his injuries. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said James Brian Langley (no age or hometown given) died after the Wednesday incident at a local hospital...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

The suspect involved in a pursuit that led to a confrontation with authorities has died from his injuries.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said James Brian Langley (no age or hometown given) died at a local hospital after the Wednesday incident.

Windbigler said at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy sheriff tried to stop Langley on Interstate 55, but Langley allegedly fled. The pursuit ended on state Route D when the vehicle Langley was driving slid off the roadway, rendering it inoperable.

Windbigler said Langley exited the vehicle with a knife. The deputy -- not identified -- deployed a Taser, with "no effect on the suspect." Langley continued to approach the deputy, who fired his sidearm, striking Langley once.

The state Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.

