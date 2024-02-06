A suspect has been taken into police custody on charges of one Class A felony count of first-degree assault and one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action in relation to a Saturday night shooting in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau.

Raymond Francis Garcia Jr., 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting a man in the back with a handgun one day prior, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker filed the felony charges against Garcia on Sunday, and an arrest warrant was signed by Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Scott A. Lipke.

Garcia is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on a no bond warrant.

According to a probable-cause statement written Saturday night by Doug Hays, the victim said he previously lived with Garcia and Garcia’s wife.

Earlier Saturday morning, the alleged shooter was involved in a “heated argument” with the victim after the victim “had told Garcia that he had to move out of his house,” Hays stated.