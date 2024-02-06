A suspect has been taken into police custody on charges of one Class A felony count of first-degree assault and one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action in relation to a Saturday night shooting in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau.
Raymond Francis Garcia Jr., 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting a man in the back with a handgun one day prior, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker filed the felony charges against Garcia on Sunday, and an arrest warrant was signed by Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Scott A. Lipke.
Garcia is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on a no bond warrant.
According to a probable-cause statement written Saturday night by Doug Hays, the victim said he previously lived with Garcia and Garcia’s wife.
Earlier Saturday morning, the alleged shooter was involved in a “heated argument” with the victim after the victim “had told Garcia that he had to move out of his house,” Hays stated.
The shooting occurred later that night as the victim was at a friend’s house to help move a stereo speaker, according to the statement. As the victim and his friend were inside the house, the shooter entered the house through a back door.
The victim and his friend described the shooter as wearing a mask over the lower portion of his face and carrying a revolver, Hays stated, and both men identified the masked shooter as Garcia.
The shooter then turned and walked “about halfway down” a ramp to the back door, according to the probable-cause statement. The shooter then fired about four or five shots from a handgun and struck the victim multiple times, according to the statement.
Hann stated the victim has since been transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
“[The victim] is conscious and stable but it is unknown what long-term injuries he may have to deal with as a result of the shooting at this point,” Hann stated.
The victim’s friend laid on the floor until the shooting stopped and he saw Garcia run out of the house, at which point, according to the probable-cause statement, the victim’s friend followed Garcia outside.
Hays stated the victim’s friend saw Garcia enter the passenger side of a white Ford van, and the van traveled south through an alley.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.